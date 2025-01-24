Ubisoft adds Cheater Match Cancellation feature to Rainbow Six Siege

It's fair to say cheating is a problem that many FPS titles are struggling to fight against. However, with constant updates and the release of new measures, Ubisoft is winning the battle against cheaters in Rainbow Six Siege.

As announced in the Operation Collision Point, new updates would be made to the game's anti-cheating system to prevent cheaters to have an easy life. In this month's anti-cheat update, Ubisoft has confirmed the arrival of the Cheater Match Cancellation and Live Kick feature.

Ubisoft's Cheater Match Cancellation and Live Kick will allow the game to kick out players who get banned for cheating in the middle of a game. As a consequence, the match will automatically be called off and no points will be lost.

This measure is intended to improve the players' quality of time. At the same time, it helps to make players aware that Ubisoft is actually improving the game's strength against cheats. It's not the same seeing monthly graphics of how many cheaters are being banned than experiencing the changes. It gives players hope.

Ubisoft also released an update regarding botting. Instead of banning players for 15 days for botting, Ubisoft has decided to extend the length of the first ban to a permanent ban after introducing an "improved detection system that drastically reduces false positives."

Last but not least, Ubisoft has also announced Y9S4.2 included a binary hardening and security update. These usually cause "major disruption and impact on the most prevalent cheater providers."

