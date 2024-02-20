Operation Deadly Omen: Everything We Know So Far

Operation Deadly Omen will be Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege upcoming season. It will be the first season of the game's Year 9, which is expected to kick off in March.

Here's everything we know so far about Operation Deadly Omen!

When will Operation Deadly Omen be revealed?

Operation Deadly Omen will be revealed on Feb. 24, as announced by Ubisoft. The reveal panel will take place at the Six Invitational 2024.

Operation Deadly Omen's reveal will include information about the upcoming season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Additionally, Ubisoft's team will also talk about the game's Year 9, as the developers will reveal the number of operators to be released throughout the year, the maps to be launched, and more!

When is Operation Deadly Omen starting?

While its official launch date hasn't been released yet, we expect Operation Deadly Omen to be released somewhen the second week of March 2024.

With the Six Invitational 2024 finishing on Feb. 25 and the upcoming esports season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege beginning of Mar. 11, Operation Deadly Omen should be deployed somewhen between those two dates.

When will I be able to play Operation Deadly Omen?

Operation Deadly Omen's Test Server should open two days after the official announcement. This means that Operation Deadly Omen's should be open on Feb. 26.

Unfortunately for console players, the Test Server is only playable on PC. If you are a console player, you will have to wait a bit more!

Who's Operation Deadly Omen new operator?

Ubisoft has yet to reveal who will be Operation Deadly Omen's new operator. However, considering that the last operator released to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege was a defender, we expect the new operator to be an attacker.

Nowadays, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's meta is very defended-sided. We have seen the teams at the Six Invitational 2024 struggling at securing attacks. Therefore, we hope the new operator to balance the metrics again.

What will Operation Deadly Omen include?

Again, it's hard to tell what Operation Deadly Omen will include. However, we expect Operation Deadly Omen to include a new operator, a new Battle Pass, new cosmetics, new Elite Bundles, and even a new map!

Additionally, Operation Deadly Omen should bring balances to operators and a new time-limited game mode. Operation Deadly Omen and Year 9 look exciting to say the least!