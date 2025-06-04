Oceania League 2025 Stage 1: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, both fans and players are now looking forward to the start of the BLAST R6 2025 Season. With Rainbow Six Siege X being released on June 10, the regional top flights will kick off almost immediately after.

With a total of six top flight divisions, including South America, North America, Europe and MENA, APAC North, Asia, and Oceania, fans will be hit by a massive wave of Rainbow Six Siege X matches in the upcoming weeks. The first league to kick off will be Oceania's top flight, the Oceania League 2025.

Keep on reading to learn more about the Oceania League 2025 team, including information about the teams, the players, the format, and more:

Format

The Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 is divided into two phases: the Group Stage and the Playoffs.

First, the eight teams in the competition will clash in a round-robin group stage with BO1 matches. The best six teams will qualify for the Playoffs, while the bottom two sides will be eliminated.

Finally, the Playoffs will determine the six top positions in the league. This phase will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. The top two seeds from the Group Stage will be placed in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, while the remaining teams will start from the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

Dates

The Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 will start on June 11 and will conclude on July 25. Here's a look at when each phase is expected to start:

Group Stage

The Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 Group Stage will kick off on June 11 and conclude on July 1.

Playoffs

The Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs will kick off on July 11 and conclude on July 25.

Prize pool and SI Points Distribution

While the total prize pool of the Ocenia League 2025 Stage 1 hasn't been announced yet, here's how SI 2026 Points will be distributed across the participants:

1st: 300 SI Points

2nd: 150 SI Points

3rd to 5th: 50 SI Points

Additionally, the winner of the Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025.

Teams

Here's a look at the teams that will compete in the Oceania League 2025 Stage 1:

Chiefs Esports Club

Chiefs Esports rejoined the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene in September 2024 after a two-year hiatus. The team's new lineup most notable members were the former Team Bliss player Anastasios "Odah" Hatzis and the two former Fnatic players Tex "Tex" Thompson and Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies.

The Australians stole the show almost immediately in Oceania's top flight, stopping Gaimin Gladiators — formerly known as Team Bliss — from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Six Invitational 2025. On Canadian soil, the Chiefs survived to the play-in stage and were one win away from reaching the playoffs. However, their only victories in the tournament came against APAC sides, including BNK FEARX, CAG Osaka, Elevate, and SCARZ.

Since missing out on the Six Invitational 2025, the Chiefs have only made one roster move as the team parted ways with Andreas "Kyro" Kyriacou to add the former Knights player Joshua "Jsh" Coombes.

Gaimin Gladiators

While the Chiefs have decided to fully investing in the Oceanic region, Gaimin Gladiators went international as they brought in three imports: the British duo Charlie "Creedz" Foote and Layton "Layton" Goldring, as well as the Spanish Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez. The first had competed in the 2024 season with Into The Breach, while the latter two played together for WYLDE.

Considering that Gaimin Gladiators' coach is the former G2 Esports analyst William "Titan" Davie, this means that the team's only Australian members are the players Brendan "Brendo" Sage and Issac "Wettables" More. Alongside the Chiefs, Gaimin Gladiators are the favorites to represent Oceania internationally this season.

Ex-Antic x Odium

The former roster of Antic x Odium clinched a spot in the Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 after winning the region's Challenger Series. The team locked their spot in dominant fashion, after winning 14 of the 15 maps they played in the competition — including six back-to-back 2-0 wins and a 2-1 victory in the grand final against Outlast, with their only map defeat being a maximum overtime loss in Outlast's pick, Border.

The team's most experienced player is Morgan "Fishoguy" Ishizika, who played for Team Bliss in multiple international competitions. The team's coach, Kim "MinGoran" Min-geun, had also been part of the pink roster in their best days.

The roster also includes Harry "Tuhan" Wise, who had joined Gaimin Gladiators in September 2024, as well as Oliver "Reiaes" Schoebel, Kyle "Killerman" Kermode, and Jaxen "Bapn" Dunwell.

Outlast

Similar to Ex-Antic x Odium, Outlast delivered some one-sided performances in the region's Challenger Series as their only defeat in the competition was in the grand final. The roster is a mix of Australian players who have experience playing in the region for mid-low table teams.

Curiously enough, the team's most notable name is the Japanese coach Shunnosuke "OkOmEsH" Koga, who played internationally for Varrel once at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and played for other Japanese teams like Crest Gaming Lst and KINOTROPE gaming.

Circular Spheres

Circular Spheres includes four of the five players that competed for Antic Esports in the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2, with the only exception being the addition of Declan "Neptune" Bui, who joined the team to replace the retired ChefJeff.

In last year's Stage 2, the Australian mix finished in third place of the group stage, and in fifth place after the conclusion of the playoffs.

Under Discipline Esports, the Austalians finished in third place in the region's Challenger Series after a great Lower Bracket run that saw them beating OMEN ESP, True Synergy Gaming, and Ludavica, before falling against Outlast. On May 20, the team announced they would play in Oceania's top flight as Circular Spheres while they look for an organization to represent.

Ludavica

Ludavica is making a third appearance in Oceania's scene after stints in 2022 and 2024. This orgless team was last seen in action in 2024's summer and was picked up by Chiefs Esports last September.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Ludavica's name has returned as the former Chiefs player Andreas "Kyro" Kyriacou brought it back. The Australian had been part of Ludavica before the blue organization picked the players up for the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2.

The roster includes multiple players who have competed in Oceania's top flight in the last few years, with the only exception being Joseph "Milostka" Kaleske, who went inactive after playing for Wildcard Gaming in the APAC League 2022 and the Oceanic Nationals 2022. After over two years, the Australian is back in Oceania's top flight.

Ludavica clinched a spot to compete in the Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 after finishing in fourth place in the region's Challenger Series 2025.

True Synergy Gaming

After a brief stay in the LATAM League 2024, True Synergy Gaming decided to pick up an Australian roster to compete in Oceania's scene. The roster includes a mix of Australian players that had competed in previous stages of the Oceania League, with four of these having played together under Outlast in the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2. Back then, the team finished in third place, only behind the Chiefs and Gaimin Gladiators.

Curiously enough, two of True Synergy Gaming's three defeats in the region's Challenger Series 2025 came against Outlast.

Saga Esports

Finally, Saga Esports completes the list after finishing among the best six sides in Oceania's Challenger Series 2025. The team narrowly qualified for the playoffs after a 1-2 start to the Swiss Stage, and after a 0-2 defeat against True Synergy Gaming, Saga Esports clinched a spot in Oceania's top flight after a 2-0 win over ArrivalSeven.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.