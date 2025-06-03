Asia League 2025 Stage 1: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, both fans and players are now looking forward to the start of the BLAST R6 2025 Season. With Rainbow Six Siege X being released on June 10, the regional top flights will kick off almost immediately after.

One of the first top flight regional leagues to kick off will be the Asia League 2025 Stage 1, which is expected to start on June 13. The competition includes the RE:L0:AD quarterfinalists Elevate as well as the former Team Joel and Bleed Esports roster Weibo Gaming, the Six Invitational 2024-bound FURY, and many other players with international experience.

With a spot in the Esports World Cup 2025 and Six Invitational 2026 Points on the line, here's everything you need to know about the Asia League 2025 Stage 1:

Format

The Asia League 2025 Stage 1 is divided into two phases: the Group Stage and the Playoffs.

First, the eight teams in the competition will face off against in a round-robin league with BO1 matches. The best six teams will qualify for the Playoffs, while the remaining two sides will be knocked out of the competition.

Finally, the Playoffs will include the region's top six seeds. This stage will be shaped as a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. While seeds one and two will automatically qualify for the Upper Bracket Semifinals, seeds three, four, five, and six will start their Playoff run from the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

Dates

The Asia League 2025 Stage 1 will kick off on June 13 and will conclude on July 26. Here's a look at when each phase will begin and how long it will last for:

Group Stage

The Asia League 2025 Stage 1 will be played between June 13 and July 3.

Playoffs

The Asia League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs will be played between July 12 and July 26.

Prize pool and SI Points distribution

While the total prize pool of the Asia League 2025 Stage 1 hasn't been announced yet, here's how SI 2026 Points will be distributed across the participants:

1st: 300 SI Points

2nd: 150 SI Points

3rd to 5th: 50 SI Points

Additionally, the winner of the Asia League 2025 Stage 1 will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025.

Teams

Here's a look at the teams that will compete in the Asia League 2025 Stage 1:

Elevate

Elevate's Brazilian roster will make its debut in the APAC Rainbow Six Siege later this month only four weeks after the team's performance in RE:L0:AD.

Against all of the odds, Elevate qualified for RE:L0:AD's Playoffs after using the group stage format to their advantage. Just like Team Falcons and CAG Osaka, Elevate reached the competition's Top 8 with two victories and two defeats. In the Brazilians' case, they took down PSG Talon and SCARZ, but were beaten by FURIA Esports and CAG Osaka. Finally, the team was knocked out of the tournament following a one-sided 0-2 defeat against Wildcard.

Shortly after the conclusion of RE:L0:AD, Elevate announced the departure of Rafael "Semper" Fernandes as they replaced the Brazilian with the signing of the former Keyd Stars and Black Dragons player Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak.

Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming joined the Rainbow Six Siege's professional scene in March 2025 after picking up Team Joel's core, as well as Taylor "Terdsta" Ching, who was dropped from the orgless mix before the Six Invitational 2025 after almost two years together at Bleed Esports, and Yunos "SpeakEasy" Mohamed, who has a large trajectory in the region playing for teams like Aerowolf, Giants Gaming, Invictus Gaming, and Elevate, among others.

Weibo Gaming's staff team includes the Six Berlin Major champion Matthew "meepeY" Sharples and Patrick "MentalistC" Fan, who is now the roster's assistant coach after two years as a Bleed Esports and Team Joel player.

On paper, Weibo Gaming and Elevate are the favorites to take Asia's top seed in the first stage of the season.

FURY

FURY are arguably the third-strongest side in the competition, only behind Elevate and Weibo Gaming.

In 2023, the Thai lineup managed to qualify for both Copenhagen and Atlanta after clinching back-to-back first seeds as they established themselves as Bleed Esports' archenemies. Eventually, the squad narrowly qualified for the Six Invitational 2024.

However, with Asia losing one international spot in Year 9, FURY's chances of playing abroad took an important hit. After second-place and third-place finishes in the first and second stages, respectively, the players managed to keep themselves in the top half of the standings. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to reach the big international stages, and failed to qualify for both Majors, the Esports World Cup 2024, and the Six Invitational 2025.

One year and four months after the team's last international performance, FURY approach the Asia League 2025 Stage 1 in a similar position: only one team will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025.

Last but not least, t's also worth mentioning FURY's core has been together for three years now, which includes Pasatron "Darkk" Boonrubasb, Sillapakorn "Lycolis" Dokmaikhaw, and Sirasit "BGMan" Ariyasirisopol. Meanwhile, Kritsanai "KritJ" Saemsub joined the roster two years and three months ago.

FURY's only roster change ahead of the 2025 season is the signing of Worakarn "Farlord" Nimsakul to replace Sumate "i9" Srimabut, who had joined the team in June 2022.

Daystar

Although this won't be Daystar's debut in Asia's top-flight, as the brand first appeared in Asia's top flight in the Asia League 2025 Stage 1, Daystar's roster for the 2025 season is way more competitive than before.

Following Dire Wolves' decision to leave the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene, the Taiwan-majority roster went LFT. Eventually, in February 2025, Daystar unveiled the signing of the former wolves, as well as the former Rival Esports' player and Taiwanese talent Chen "AZuKi" Kuan-hsun.

In April 2025, Daystar clinched a spot to compete in the Asia League 2025 after finishing in first place following an impeccable Lower Bracket run that included wins against Knock Knock, Stray dawgs, PrevailANZ, Shark LFO, and NoCapR6.

Soul's Heart Esport

Previously known as NoCapR6, the Thai roster is a mix of former Elevate players. Each one of them made it internationally for Elevate, which means the squad has plenty of international and regional experience.

However, it's fair to say that's something from the past. Since the team's core started playing as NoCapR6, the Thai mix hasn't found its way back to the international stage. In the last three stages of the Asia League, the team finished in fourth place twice and in fifth place once, meaning the squad is now a mid-table roster despite the player's past results.

Shark LFO

Shark LFO includes the former core of Rival Esports as well as the former Elevate player Chow "Mcie" Pak-him and the former Dire Wolves player Wu "JackyWu" Jhih-ying.

The Taiwanese-majority roster had a great start to the Asia League Challenger Series 2025 as they topped the Swiss Stage standings with three victories and zero defeats, including a 2-1 win against the eventual winners Daystar. However, after reaching the Upper Bracket Final, Shark LFO ended up taking the third seed after back-to-back defeats against NoCapR6 and Daystar.

Latent Dragon Esports

Latent Dragon Esports picked up the former roster of PrevailANZ which finished in fourth place in the Asia League Challenger Series 2025.

While other teams like Daystar and Shark LFO include one player from Hong Kong each, Latent Dragon Esports is the only roster that only includes players from the Asian city.

Some of the team's players competed for Daystar in the APAC League 2024 Stage 1. However, the roster finished at the bottom of the standings.

It's worth mentioning that Latent Dragon Esports has already been seen playing in Rainbow Six Siege X as they competed in the Orient Elite Clash Season 2, which was played in the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server. Unfortunately, Latent Dragon Esports finished in last place after back-to-back 0-2 defeats against Mir Gaming and FURY.

ArrivalSeven

Finally, ArrivalSeven completes the list after the team clinched the fifth seed of the Asia League Challenger Series 2025. The roster is a mix of Thai players that previously competed for reputable Thai squads like QConfirm, Sharper Esport, Xavier Esports, NoCapR6, Champion, among others.

After the team's 3-1 run in the Swiss Stage, the Thai squad defeated the talented Asian mix pewpewGANGo but where pushed to the Lower Bracket following a 1-2 defeat against Shark LFO. Then, the team was knocked out of the qualifier after a 0-2 defeat against Daystar. Finally, a 2-0 win against pewpewGANGo saw the Thai roster securing the final spot to compete in the region's top flight.

Alongside Latent Dragon Esports, ArrivalSeven are expected to be one of the two teams fighting to upset the other six rosters and sneak in the competition's playoffs.

Alongside Latent Dragon Esports, ArrivalSeven are expected to be one of the two teams fighting to upset the other six rosters and sneak in the competition's playoffs.