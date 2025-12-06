Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Ninjas in Pyjamas have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after today's results in South America's Regional Finals. Team Liquid's defeat against FaZe Clan has mathematically qualified the shinoby for Paris through the Global Standings.

The Brazilians left a great impression at the BLAST R6 Major Munich after an epic comeback in the Swiss Stage that saw the shinobis qualifying for the playoffs after back-to-back BO3 wins against Spacestation, Shopify Rebellion, and Team BDS. The players' great performances in Munich's Swiss Stage saw them adding 300 SI Points to their tally, boosting their chances of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026. However, it wasn't until today that their presence in Paris hadn't been confirmed.

Ninjas in Pyjamas are the fifth Brazilian team to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 as they have followed the footsteps of FURIA, FaZe Clan, w7m esports, and Dplus, who qualified yesterday. This means that the Six Invitational 2026 will likely include six Brazilian teams, with the sixth roster coming from South America's Last Chance Qualifier. A seventh could be added to the list if Elevate wins APAC's Regional Finals or the region's Last Chance Qualifier.

