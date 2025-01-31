Ninjas in Pyjamas bench Six Invitational 2021 champion Psycho

Ninjas in Pyjamas have unveiled the organization's decision to bench the team's captain and in-game leader Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal.

The Brazilian joined the Swedish team when the organization picked up the Black Dragons roster in June 2018. He was the only player left in the team from the ninjas' first-ever Rainbow Six Siege roster.

Psycho helped Ninjas in Pyjamas to become the first Brazilian roster to qualify for a Six Invitational grand final. While they lost the match against Spacestation Gaming in 2020, the team got the job done one year later as they became world champions at the Six Invitational 2021 after a 3-2 victory over Team Liquid.

Shortly after that and despite reaching the Six Sweden Major grand final, where the team lost against FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas became an inconsistent lineup as they couldn't deliver the expected results both regionally and internationally.

For the first time in the team's almost seven years in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene, the Brazilians missed out on every international competition played in the season as they couldn't qualify for either Manchester, Montreal, Riyadh, and Boston.

Therefore, it seems like Ninjas in Pyjamas' only option is to reevaluate the organization's future and decisions in the scene, especially considering that the team hasn't been given a spot in the R6 Share 2025 program.

As of now, Psycho hasn't made any statement about the team's decision nor about his future in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene.

