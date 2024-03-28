New Helldivers 2 primordial planet has been leaked

Helldivers 2 fan account helldiversalerts on X (formerly Twitter) has posted new leaked footage from what appears to be a new primordial planet for divers to liberate.

The footage shows a stone-age-looking planet with rough terrain, ancient-looking trees, and a rock formation looming over the landscape.

Responses to the new planet being revealed have been varied. Some players are excited to explore (and liberate) this new world, while others voiced their desires for more urban or interior locations to be added to the game.

While interior locations like underground Automaton factories or even Terminid hives may sound appealing, those will be difficult to implement since the game heavily relies on airstrikes and orbital assets, as pointed out by user BushwickJor.

The stratagems relied upon by many do require open sky to call in, so this player certainly has a point; however, an underground bunker may bring some interesting gameplay to Helldivers 2 as it would force players to rethink how they played the game as they wouldn't have their airborne arsenal to call upon while raiding such a location.

One user thinks the planet in question might be Super Earth, and even though this is often perceived as a futuristic metropolis, there could still be parts of the planet without any sort of urban settlements.

Fans would welcome seeing Super Earth as a playable location, as the planet is humanity's home in the popular shooter. Nonetheless, the presence of bugs could prove this theory wrong.

In other news, fans were quick to express dislike towards one of the weapons posted by the main Helldivers 2 account that was added to the Cutting Edge premium warbond, calling it "the worst gun in the game."

