Operation Deep Freeze's arrival at Rainbow Six Siege after an eight-day delay was welcomed with open arms. However, less than a day into the new season, the community has reported multiple bugs, including Warden's ability not working or the appearance of new cheats.

Players report potential new Mute Trick

Rainbow Six Siege's most recent bug may have affected Mute's gadget. As reported by some players, Mute can use his devices to jam a hard breaching charge that has already been activated.

Plain and simple, this allows players to use Mute as Bandit. The German operator is well-known in Siege for his "Bandit Trick", a strategy where Bandit uses the game's audio to place his batteries on a reinforced wall to burn hard breaching devices.

While Mute's jammers can't "burn" a device, the British operator can be used to make it even tougher for attackers to open reinforced walls.

This is no good news for Rainbow Six Siege's attackers, who are already finding it difficult to open reinforced walls after the addition of Tubarão.

Mute Trick - New feature in Siege or just a bug?

Mute's most recent update in Rainbow Six Siege seems official. However, it could be a bug produced by the addition of Tubarão to the game.

If Mute's tweak is not a bug, this update comes two months before the start of the Six Invitational 2024, Rainbow Six Siege's most important tournament of the year.

We expect Ubisoft's developers to give a better insight on the situation later today, so keep an eye on this article as we will update it as soon as possible!