Want to know how to unlock the JAK Patriot in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone? You've come to the right place.

With Season 4 of the Call of Duty cycle moving into view, players are preparing for Sledgehammer Games to unload a wealth of new content for multiplayer and battle royale. With a hit of nostalgia injecting a breath of fresh air into both titles, the developers are still releasing new content before Season 3 comes to an end.

In this guide, find out how to unlock the JAK Patriot aftermarket part and how it transforms a mediocre assault rifle into a viable option on the battlefield.

How to get JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone

Like unlocking other aftermarket parts, the process of obtaining the JAK Patriot in multiplayer and battle royale is rather straightforward. To unlock the JAK Patriot, complete any five of the Week 7 challenges in multiplayer, zombies, or Warzone.

Here's a closer look at all of the week seven challenges for MW3 and Warzone. Players can complete any combination of challenges so there's no need to stick to one mode.

MW3 and Warzone week 7 challenges

Multiplayer

Score 30 kills with a recommended weapon set to burst-fire

Score 8 kills after reloading with a recommended assault rifle

Score 20 mounted kills with a recommended LMG with five attachments

Score 10 Point Blank Clean Kills with a recommended assault rifle

Score 10 kills at low health with a recommended SMG

Execute 3 Finishing Moves on enemies

Score 5 double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion equipped

Zombies

Score 10 kills without taking damage 20 times with a recommended weapon

Score 150 kills with a recommended assault rifle with Deadshot Daiquiri active

Score 5 Disciple kills with a recommended LMG

Score 100 melee kills with a recommended assault rifle

Score 100 kills in a single deployment 5 times with a recommended SMG

Complete 25 contracts

Score 300 zombie kills with the BP50

Warzone

In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the north-west region

In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the south region

Place in the top 10 3 times

Open 30 loot caches

In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the east region

In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the central region

Revive a teammate 5 times

Complete five of the challenges above and the JAK Patriot will be available in the gunsmith.

What is the JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone?

The JAK Patriot is an aftermarket part for the M16 assault rifle. Applying the part converts the burst-firing mechanism to fully automatic, transforming the behavior of the rifle into a potentially viable option for multiplayer and battle royale matches.

Based on this short clip from Sledgehammer Games, attachments will be required to tame the high recoil generated by the new fire rate.

That's all there is to know about unlocking the JAK Patriot in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. For more, check out our Call of Duty 2024 hub for all the latest intel surrounding the next annual release.