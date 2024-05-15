Want to know how to unlock the JAK Patriot in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone? You've come to the right place.
With Season 4 of the Call of Duty cycle moving into view, players are preparing for Sledgehammer Games to unload a wealth of new content for multiplayer and battle royale. With a hit of nostalgia injecting a breath of fresh air into both titles, the developers are still releasing new content before Season 3 comes to an end.
In this guide, find out how to unlock the JAK Patriot aftermarket part and how it transforms a mediocre assault rifle into a viable option on the battlefield.
How to get JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone
Like unlocking other aftermarket parts, the process of obtaining the JAK Patriot in multiplayer and battle royale is rather straightforward. To unlock the JAK Patriot, complete any five of the Week 7 challenges in multiplayer, zombies, or Warzone.
Here's a closer look at all of the week seven challenges for MW3 and Warzone. Players can complete any combination of challenges so there's no need to stick to one mode.
MW3 and Warzone week 7 challenges
Multiplayer
- Score 30 kills with a recommended weapon set to burst-fire
- Score 8 kills after reloading with a recommended assault rifle
- Score 20 mounted kills with a recommended LMG with five attachments
- Score 10 Point Blank Clean Kills with a recommended assault rifle
- Score 10 kills at low health with a recommended SMG
- Execute 3 Finishing Moves on enemies
- Score 5 double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion equipped
Zombies
- Score 10 kills without taking damage 20 times with a recommended weapon
- Score 150 kills with a recommended assault rifle with Deadshot Daiquiri active
- Score 5 Disciple kills with a recommended LMG
- Score 100 melee kills with a recommended assault rifle
- Score 100 kills in a single deployment 5 times with a recommended SMG
- Complete 25 contracts
- Score 300 zombie kills with the BP50
Warzone
- In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the north-west region
- In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the south region
- Place in the top 10 3 times
- Open 30 loot caches
- In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the east region
- In Urzikstan, score 10 kills in the central region
- Revive a teammate 5 times
Complete five of the challenges above and the JAK Patriot will be available in the gunsmith.
What is the JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone?
The JAK Patriot is an aftermarket part for the M16 assault rifle. Applying the part converts the burst-firing mechanism to fully automatic, transforming the behavior of the rifle into a potentially viable option for multiplayer and battle royale matches.
Based on this short clip from Sledgehammer Games, attachments will be required to tame the high recoil generated by the new fire rate.
That's all there is to know about unlocking the JAK Patriot in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.