Modern Warfare 3 Havoc mode explained

Want to know more about the Modern Warfare 3 Havoc mode? This guide has all the intel players need to know before loading into the action.

Arriving as part of the Season 4 update, Havoc returns for the first time since Season 5 of 2022's Modern Warfare 2. The game mode takes heavy inspiration from arena shooters such as Quake with players having to use a variety of modifiers to top the scoreboards.

Find everything about the MW3 Havoc game mode including all of the available modifiers in this guide.

What is the MW3 Havoc mode?

Similar to Hyper Cranked, Havoc is another variation of the hugely popular Team Deathmatch mode. Unlike standard TDM, Havoc doesn't feature any killstreaks unless they're rewarded by a modifier and a wealth of game-changing abilities that affect all kinds of core Call of Duty mechanics.

The first team to reach 75 points or the squad with the highest score when the clock reaches zero is declared the winner.

MW3 Havoc mode modifiers

Below is a full list of modifiers that are available in the Havoc game mode:

Ammo Feeder: Auto reload after you kill an enemy.

Auto reload after you kill an enemy. Boots off the Ground: Low gravity.

Low gravity. Camera Shift: Third-person mode.

Third-person mode. Chain Reaction: Sticky Grenades launched on kill.

Sticky Grenades launched on kill. Charged Up: Gain Cranked on kills.

Gain Cranked on kills. Equipment Restock: Equipment is refilled on kills.

Equipment is refilled on kills. Eyes On: Advanced UAV is always active.

Advanced UAV is always active. Gun Runner: Random gun on kill.

Random gun on kill. Hero Smash: Explosive landing from an elevated position.

Explosive landing from an elevated position. Hot Shot: Crossbows only, Molotov bolts.

Crossbows only, Molotov bolts. Lucky Three: Every three kills gives you a random Killstreak.

Every three kills gives you a random Killstreak. One Tap: Headshots kill with one bullet.

Headshots kill with one bullet. Snapshot Killer: Launch a snapshot grenade (and ping pulse) on kill.

Launch a snapshot grenade (and ping pulse) on kill. System Reroll (Fifth Modifier only): Full reroll of all active modifiers.

During Havoc matches, players see five circles underneath the compass that runs across the top of the screen. The circles indicate which modifiers are active. When the score reaches 12, 24, 36, and 48 for either team, another modifier activates resulting in five being active at any one time.

That's all there is to know about the Havoc mode in Modern Warfare 3. For more Call of Duty, check out the latest intel on the Black Ops 6 reveal along with how to unlock the Superi 46 SMG.