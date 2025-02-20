M80 part ways with Packer

M80 have announced the decision to part ways with Jaiden "Packer" Franz. The decision has been made official two days after the releases of Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo and Igor "Vivas" Vivas.

The 20-year-old joined the American esports organization alongside Budega, who was his coach at CL4L during the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. He was one of M80's brand-new signings to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 as Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari and Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff joined from Cloud9 Beastcoast.

Packer's only competition under M80 was the Six Invitational 2025, where he finished as the fifth-lowest rated in the competition with a SiegeGG rating of 0,79; only above three SCARZ members and Team Joel's Patrick "MentalistC" Fan.

With M80 making roster changes, as well as Wildcard following the departures of Dylan "Bosco" Bosco and Chris "Spiff" Park, and the arrival of Cloud9 in the North American scene, we expect the region's transfer market to be extremely busy in the upcoming days.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and the future of Rainbow Six Siege, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.