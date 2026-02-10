Weibo Gaming knocked out of the Six Invitational 2026

Weibo Gaming have been eliminated of the Six Invitational 2026 after a 0-2 defeat against Team Secret. The series against the European included two 5-7 defeats on Border and Lair.

Despite winning ten rounds, the Asia League 2025 champions could only secure three of the 24 entry kills in the match, which gives fans an idea of how dominant Team Secret were especially in the early stages of each round.

Overall, Weibo Gaming had a great performance in Paris. The Asian lineup became the first APAC team in four years to top the standings of a Six Invitational group. Only a few days later, they became the first APAC roster to reach the Top 8 of a Six Invitational since Fnatic at the Six Invitational 2020.

It's fair to say Weibo Gaming have been the strongest APAC roster internationally. They were two wins away from reaching the stages of the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026. Additionally, they reached the Esports World Cup 2025 playoffs. Combining this with their regional success, Weibo Gaming have ended up the season claiming around USD$300,000 in prize pool earnings.