M80 announce the signing of Ashn

M80 have unveiled the signing of Liam "Ashn" Paz from Spacestation. The American was let go by the astronauts alongside all of his former teammates on February 23, 2026. Curiously enough, M80 have signed Ashn to replace Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo, who joined Ashn's former teammates now in DarkZero Esports. The Brazilian, on the other hand, signed for the purple roster.

M80 will be Ashn's second top flight team as the 20-year-old has only played for Spacestation at the top level. He had joined the astronauts in June 2023 and played for them in three Six Invitational editions, four BLAST R6 Majors, two Esports World Cups, and last year's RE:L0:AD. Regionally, Ashn and Spacestation recently won the North America League 2025 Regional Finals.

Earlier today, Ubisoft and BLAST unveiled all of the details regarding the North America League 2026 Kickoff. Unfortunately for the fans, both M80 and Spacestation won't clash in the group stage as they have been placed in different groups. Ashn's debut for M80 will be on April 2, 2026, when they play against recently-promoted Footlockers Finest.