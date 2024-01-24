M80 add former player Yoggah to compete at the Six Invitational 2024

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

Evan "Yoggah" Nelson has been announced as M80's fifth player following the decision to bench Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo. It will be the American's fourth consecutive Six Invitational after playing for Oxygen Esports in 2021 and 2022 and M80 in 2023.

His performances for Oxygen Esports throughout 2021 and the first term of 2022 caught the eye of XSET. Heading to the 2022 season, the American team invested in a Brazilian-majority roster led by Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo, completed with the transfers of Yoggah and Kyno from Oxygen Esports.

Following a quarter-final and a semi-final finish at the Six Charlotte Major and the Six Berlin Major respectively, the team qualified for the Six Invitational 2023. In Canada, the roster competed under M80 for the first time and reached the tournament's Top 8.

In 2023, M80 was the best team in North America as they finished in first and second place respectively in Stage 1 and Stage 2. Unfortunately, the roster's performances in Copenhagen and Atlanta were extremely underwhelming, as they ended with a combined match record of 1-5.

M80's best performance of the year came in Saudi Arabia, where the team collected a second-place finish at the Gamers8 2023.

Following the team's 0-3 performance in Atlanta, M80 decided to bench Kyno. Two months after the announcement, the organization announced Yoggah as the team's new fifth player. Only time will tell if the addition of the American was the right decision.