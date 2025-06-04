Luminosity Gaming exits Rainbow Six Siege esports scene one week before North America League 2025 starts

Luminosity Gaming has exited the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene for the fourth time since first joining North America's circuit in June 2019. The move has been made official by the now-former Luminosity Gaming players, who have been left orgless one week before the start of the North America League 2025.

As announced by the player Landon "Beeno" Ashbee on his personal X profile, the former Luminosity Gaming roster will compete in the North America League 2025 under the name Student of the Game LFO. The players are currently looking for an organization to represent in North America's top flight.

The news have come exactly one month after Luminosity Gaming announced the team's roster to compete in the North America League 2025.

Curiously enough, Luminosity Gaming's departure has been announced two days after their R6 Share skins were removed from the in-game store, as part of Ubisoft's decision to only have R6 Share 2025 Partnered team bundles.

We have asked Luminosity Gaming's Head Alex González for more information about the decision. So far, we have got no answer. We will update this article as soon as we do.

While this is bad news for North America's top flight scene, the day had started positively for the league as ENVY announced its decision to pick up the Challenger Series 2025 champions JJ and Co. This means that Student of the Game LFO will be the only orgless roster in the competition.

Student of the Game LFO's squad will include the following players and staff:

Landon "Beeno" Ashbee

Edwardo "Eddy" Díaz

Kees "epic" Hudson

Mason "Fenz" Fender

Julian "Kixhro" Velázquez

Anthony "Froshii" Nassar (Coach)

