ENVY join Rainbow Six Siege esports scene after picking up JJ and Co

ENVY have joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene after picking up the North America League Challenger Series 2025 champions JJ and Co. The American mix was the only orgless roster left in the North America League 2025 and are expected to represent ENVY throughout the 2025 season.

Before today, ENVY had never owned a Rainbow Six Siege roster. Therefore, the esports powerhouse will make its debut in Ubisoft's FPS next week, as the first playday of the North America League 2025 Stage 1 is expected to be played on June 12, 2025, two days after the release of Rainbow Six Siege X.

JJ and Co achieved promotion to North America's top flight in April 2025 after winning the region's Challenger Series 2025 following back-to-back 2-1 wins against IVsakeN and Revelations.

The team includes three top flight debutants in James "JJBlazt" Letkovsky, Riley "Rival" Killen, and Emilio. Additionally, the roster also includes the former TSM player Nick "Snake" Janis and the former Luminosity player Shawn "Twiizt" Testa. The roster's coach is the former MNM Gaming coach and analyst Rostyslav "ArcherOmix" Holoshchuk.

