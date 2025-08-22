LOUD sign former Black Dragons player Flastry

LOUD have announced the signing of Henrique "Flastry" Pennachia from Black Dragons following the departure of Victor "Daffo" Pedron.

Flastry is no stranger to LOUD's players as the Brazilian was the only RazaH Company member that reached the Six Invitational 2025 Top 6 who didn't join the Brazilian powerhouse in March 2025.

Before the start of RE:L0:AD and shortly after the Brazilians joined LOUD, SiegeGG interviewed Vitor "Peres" Peres. There, we talked about why Flastry didn't join the team and why Daffo was signed instead. Here's what the player had to say:

With Flastry joining LOUD, fans will automatically expect the Brazilians to perform as they did in Boston. Although it's not as simple as it sounds, LOUD desperately need a deep run in the South America League 2025 Stage 2 and qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich to keep their hopes of a Six Invitational 2026 spot alive. This is because the team failed to qualify for the South America League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs after a dramatic end to the group stage.

Now that Flastry has rejoined the roster, the Brazilian fans are curious to see if LOUD can break in the top half of the standings. However, with the team sharing the league with FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, w7m esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Liquid, among many other talented Brazilian players, doing so will be extremely difficult. Only time will tell.

