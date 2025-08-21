LOUD part ways with Daffo

LOUD have parted ways with Victor "Daffo" Pedron, who joined the Brazilian powerhouse in March 2025 alongside the RazaH Company core that reached the Six Invitational 2025 Top 6.

During his five-month stay in LOUD, the 21-year-old took part in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD and the South America League 2025 Stage 1. He averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.20 and 0.99, respectively.

Daffo, also known as Daffodil, is one of Brazil's most exciting talents. The youngster has demonstrated to be an aggressive but also versatile player, especially during RE:L0:AD. His average rating suffered a drop in the first stage of the 2025 season, which ended earlier than expected as LOUD missed out on the South America League 2025 Stage 1 playoffs.

The Brazilian hasn't said anything about his future yet, although he teased a potential signing in one of his most recent posts on his personal X account. According to multiple Brazilian informative portals, Daffo could be on his way to Team Liquid, while Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia could replace the 21-year-old. This would mean the RazaH Company roster that finished among the best six sides at the Six Invitational 2025 would be reunited.

