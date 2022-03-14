Is Rainbow 6 Siege violent?

Looking for a good first-person shooter to play with friends and family? Rainbow Six Siege may not be your first choice depending on how sensitive you are to violence.

Rainbow Six Siege's premise is basically shooting bad guys. There are two teams made up of skilled operators who either want to plant a bomb and protect it or defuse it. This is sort of the norm for FPS games, but Rainbow Six Siege fans often boast that the game is more realistic and tough than others in the genre.

What is Rainbow Six Siege rated?

Rainbow Six Siege is rated M, for mature. This was given to the game by the ESRB. This means that it's seen as inappropriate for anyone under 17 due to violence and profanity. But is the violence really that bad?

Is there blood in Rainbow Six Siege?

Yes.

Rainbow Six Siege has eliminations that are seen as a bit more realistic than, say, ones you'd see in Overwatch. Opponents will "cry out in pain" when they are injured. There is also blood spatter when someone is eliminated.

The gunfire itself is also "realistic," according to ESRB. The realistic violence along with the blood is often why Rainbow Six Siege can be seen as more mature than shooters like Fortnite.

While this may be true, it's case by case if you believe Rainbow Six Siege is too violent for your family and friends. If realistic shooting and pain-filled screams are something that upsets your child, then probably pass on Rainbow Six Siege. But mature teens can often handle Rainbow Six Siege's level of violence.