Iana lost her frags, is she still a good operator?

Recently, Iana got nerfed in Rainbow Six Siege. The Dutch operator lost her fragmentation grenades as Ubisoft gave her stunning grenades. This change has made her pick rate go down from 70% to 35%.

So, is Iana still good in Rainbow Six Siege? Today, we will try to give you an answer.

Why did Iana lose her fragmentation grenades?

During the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, Ubisoft explained that fragmentation grenades were a factor that made an operator good by just having them. For instance, when Gridlock got her fragmentation grenades, the Australian's pick rate went up instantly.

Iana lost her fragmentation grenades because Ubisoft thought that the Dutch operator's pick rate was high due to her access to fragmentation grenades. Her guns and abilities were already too good, so they decided to take away Iana's explosiveness.

Why are fragmentation grenades so important in Rainbow Six Siege?

Fragmentation grenades are crucial in Rainbow Six Siege due to the importance of bulletproof gadgets in the game. The only way to destroy these devices is with explosives, so fragmentation grenades come in handy.

When we talk about "bulletproof gadgets" in Rainbow Six Siege, we're talking about Deployable Shields, Evil Eyes, Bulletproof Cameras, and other gadgets that can't be destroyed with bullets.

At the same time, fragmentation grenades can be used vertically to get kills, open hatches, or destroy large quantities of devices in a matter of seconds.

This is why, with the launch of Operation Deep Freeze, fragmentation grenades will be nerfed as players won't be able to "cook" them.

Is Iana a good operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

Although Iana's golden days are well over after losing her fragmentation grenades, the Dutch operator is still good in Rainbow Six Siege.

When Ubisoft nerfed Iana by taking away her fragmentation grenades, the attacker got stunning grenades instead. This means that she can still burn some defensive gadgets like Aruni's gates, Jäger's ADSs, or Wamai's Magnets.

At the same time, Iana's stunning grenades can be used to flash the defenders, which comes in handy to move them from their positions or to rush the Bombsite.

Regardless of her gadgets, Iana's main ability is one of the best in attack. Her holograms can be used not just to gather information but also to burn Aruni's gates. Moreover, Iana's guns are some of the best an entry can have in Rainbow Six Siege. So, no, Iana is not dead!