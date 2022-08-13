While leveling up in Rainbow Six Siege, players can unlock new game modes, cosmetics, and even new operators. Here's everything you need to know about leveling up and how to do so in Siege.

How to level up in Siege?

You can level up in Siege by playing the game. Depending on the game mode you play, you will be awarded more or less XP. The result and the number of rounds you play matter too, and will make a difference at the end of the match.

How to level up fast in Siege?

We understand that leveling up in Siege can be a tedious job, especially for newcomer players. At some point, you will get bored of Quick Match and Unranked due to the lack of competition in both game modes.

If you want to level up fast in Siege you must play Quick Match, a lot. Quick Matches are... well, quick. The name says it all. Although it might get boring if that's the only game mode you have available, Quick Match can only last for a maximum five rounds -- which makes this the quickest game mode in Siege, and the quickest way to level up.

After level 50, players tend to not care about leveling up anymore. After that tier, players don't have any other game mode to unlock.

However, leveling up ultimately means getting Renown, operators, and cosmetics.

What game modes can I play in Rainbow Six Siege?

Right now, Rainbow Six Siege has six default game modes -- Training Grounds, Team Deathmatch, Shooting Range, Quick Match, Unranked, and Ranked.

While Training Grounds and Shooting Range are offline game modes, the rest are online.

If you are new to the game, we advise you to give Team Deathmatch, Shooting Range, and Training Grounds a serious try. Then, move on to Quick Match, Unranked, and Ranked. Have fun!