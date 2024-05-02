Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: Release date, weapons, armour, and more

As expected, a new premium Warbond called Polar Patriots is coming for Helldivers 2 players. This new battle pass was leaked after the recent update that tweaked several weapons in the game, resulting in a big shake-up with the meta.

Now that the warbond has been officially revealed, we have gathered all the details about it so you can find out what's coming this time.

Release date

The Polar Patriots Warbond is set to be released on Thursday, May 9 for all Helldivers 2 players on PS5 and PC. We expect this battle pass to cost 1000 Super Earth credits, just like the previous one.

Trailer

In case you haven't seen it, this is the trailer for the new warbond that shows us some of the new additions in-game:

Weapons and armor

Here are all the weapons, primary and secondary, and armor included in this battle pass along with each of their descriptions:

Primary weapons

The AR-61 Tenderizer in-game Credit: Arrowhead Studios

AR-61 Tenderizer: A real tentacle-tearer. This high calibre assault rifle has awesome stopping power but limited magazine size, so make each shot count. Unpatriotic “banter” shots are not advisable.

Secondary weapons/Utility booster

G-13 Incendiary Impact: Don’t waste time reading the instructions, lob it at the enemy and run. This thing detonates on impact and ignites the area in white phosphorus, so make sure you – and your allies – are not standing around having a chat.

Armor

CW-36 Winter Warrior: Blend into snowy environments with perfect camouflage. The enemy will never see you coming, until it’s far too late. Ah the sweet smell of stealth. Passive boost – Serve-assisted.

Other cosmetics

To complete the package, the warbond will include three capes, three player cards, and three emotes. You can see these minor cosmetics in the following image:

Credit: Arrowhead Studios

Here are the descriptions for each of the capes in case you're interested:

Dissident’s Nightmare: Scientifically proven to be “terrifying” to dissent-afflicted citizens during extensive testing in Patriotic Rehabilitation Centres.

