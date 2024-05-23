Helldivers 2 players can unlock a new exosuit with the latest Major Order

Arrowhead Studios is bringing out the big guns once again as they revealed a new Major Order for Helldivers 2 players to complete. If successful, they'll get access to a shiny new toy: the EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit.

Via social media, the Helldivers 2 official X account (formerly Twitter) encouraged players to tackle the new Major Order, stating that surveillance has discovered a new Automaton "petafactory." By taking control of the facility, players will gain access to the Emancipator Exosuit.

The full briefing makes a reference to the first facility players liberated in Tien Kwan, which gave them access to the Exo-45 Patriot Suit, implying that the automatons will be the source for potentially even more mechs as they're clearly not given up on trying to build weapons capable of mass destruction.

Exosuits were a highly anticipated stratagem when the game was initially released in February, with several leaks pointing at their arrival post-launch. These, of course, turned out to be correct with the first one released in early March: the Exo-45 Patriot Suit.

In fact, the Emancipator got leaked back in March as well, just a few days following the reveal of the Patriot Exosuit. The big selling point of the new Emancipator is the dual-autocannon capabilities, making it potentially a bigger threat to enemies than the Patriot mech.

One thing many players are hoping for is that the durability of Exosuits is increased as Arrowhead has received some criticism for the poor balancing of the Patriot Exosuit, which hasn't lived up to the hype.

Once the new Emancipator Exosuit is officially in the hands of Helldivers 2 players we'll be bringing you a full breakdown of the new stratagem to see if it's worth your time. In the meantime, we recommend you check out how to destroy the Automaton gunships and their facilities.