Helldivers 2: How to destroy Automaton Gunships and their facilities

One of the latest major orders in Helldivers 2 tasked players to eliminate the Automatons, but this is not an easy feat. Although the battle seemed to be in favor of Super Earth liberators at first, the bots retaliated by bringing out new threats like a walking tank or heavily armored gunships.

Gunships in particular have proven to be a difficult vehicle to take down, so if you're having trouble with it, we have prepared a short guide.

How to destroy Automaton Gunships

Gunships are heavily armored vehicles that fly really fast, making them harder to hit. Normal primary weapons won't do the job, so you will need to get your hands on a more powerful option to bring them down in one or two shots.

One of the best options is the Quasar Cannon because of its power and other benefits like the infinite ammo.

In case you don't have it, you can also try with the following weapons: Spear, Recoilless Rifle, Expendable Anti-Tank, or Railgun.

How to destroy Gunship facilities or factories

However, if you want to stop Gunships from spawning in your game, you will have to destroy the Automaton's Gunship facilities. These are massive towers that are usually guarded by Gunships as well.

The only way to eliminate these structures is by using a Hellbomb, as the other stratagems currently available in the game are useless. Before that, it is recommended that you clear all the Automatons in the area, as they will try to destroy your Hellbomb the moment it gets armed.

