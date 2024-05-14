Helldivers 2 players can now fight as Master Chief with an incredible mod

A great benefit of Helldivers 2 being a PC game, despite Sony's best attempts of dwindling the player base, is the fact that mods can enhance the experience. No better way of showing this than the recently unveiled Master Chief mod.

Developed by ToastedShoes, the brains behind the also incredibly awesome Star Wars mod, Helldivers 2 players can jump into the game donning Master Chief's iconic Spartan armor.

According to the NexusMods page, the Master Chief mod Master is replacing one variation of the B-01 Tactical armor and helmet. It also includes an invisible replacement for the Liberty's Herald cape, making Chief's armor truly shine.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Halo content creator Rebs Gaming showcased the mod during a gameplay session and it looks visually stunning. Of course, unlike the highly ambitious Star Wars mod, which changes almost every aspect of Helldivers 2, including ships, and enemies, Chief will still be fighting your usual assortment of automatons and critters.

One thing worth mentioning is that the mod is client-side based. That means that only you can see it when you have it installed, with other party members only seeing your regular Helldivers 2 outfit instead.

Now, ToastedShoes does issue a warning: despite these types of mods not affecting gameplay in any kind, being entirely cosmetic, Helldivers 2 does have an anti-cheat that could potentially detect them, causing users to get banned.

Toasted did mention that he tested the mod with hours of gameplay and didn't run into any issues, so while there's a risk, for the most part, if you're interested in downloading and using the mod there should be no problems caused by it.

