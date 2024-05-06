PlayStation backs down on Helldivers 2 account linking requirement

The past few days have been crazy for Helldivers 2 players on PC, with the community responding negatively to PlayStation's announcement to make linking a PSN account to Steam a requirement to play the game.

To prepare for this change, Steam even pulled the game from 177 countries, making it unbuyable and unplayable in territories where the PlayStation Network isn't available.

However, the community's wrath has paid off and PlayStation has announced its backing down on their previous decision.

"We've heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking" starts a post on PlayStation's X account. "The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking... will not be moving forward."

Johan Pilestedt, the CEO of Arrowhead Studios, reacted to the news by saying he is "impressed by the willpower of the Helldivers 2 community" and also thanked their partners at PlayStation for "quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional."

Before this, the game had amassed more than 200,000 negative reviews on Steam, changing its review score on the store from Mostly Positive to Mixed.

At the time of writing, Steam hasn't reverted their latest changes and the game is still unavailable in several countries. However, we believe it's just a matter of time before anyone from any country can continue defending Super Earth, especially since a new Warbond is set to drop soon.

