Helldivers 2 will now require a PlayStation account and players are not happy

Even though Helldivers 2 was released almost three months ago, PlayStation is now trying to enforce a requirement for PC users to be able to play: account linking.

As announced on the game's official Steam page, all PC players will have to link a PlayStation Network account to their Steam account in order to continue playing the game. This requirement will go live starting on May 6 for new users.

Current players will start to see a notification about this from May 30 and must have a Steam and PSN account linked by June 4. Anyone who does not meet this requirement will lose access to the game.

In their announcement, Sony explained that this requirement was there from the start but got temporarily removed due to technical issues. Now that the company is bringing it back, PC users are certainly not happy about it.

Thor, founder of Pirate Software studio and ex-Blizzard employee who is also a content creator, expressed his disapproval of this move, calling it "absurd" and letting everyone know that he has already filed for a refund.

The game's community on Steam has also started to show their discontent with this decision by dropping a significant amount of negative reviews in the past few hours.

Although creating an account sounds like a simple task, some players might inevitably not be able to keep playing as there are several countries where the PlayStation Network is not available (you can see all the countries available here), and choosing a different country to where you live goes against Sony's TOS.

Steam users are a big part of Helldivers 2 success, with the game staying amongst the most-played games on the platform, so Sony can't afford to lose their trust with this decision. We will have to wait and see if the company comes up with another solution or simply goes through with it.

The news comes a day after the announcement of the Polar Patriots Warbond, which will introduce several new weapons along with a couple of minor cosmetics like capes and player cards.

