Latest Helldivers 2 major order offers a new stratagem as a reward

A new major order has gone live in Helldivers 2, giving players a common objective now that the weekend is starting. Although the task is nothing out of this world, the reward for doing it might be the most interesting part for everyone.

Players have to exterminate a total amount of 2 Billion Automatons across the galaxy to complete this order in just 5 days. The remains of the bots will be used to fabricate a new stratagem called MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines.

Everyone will get access to this new stratagem but only if the mission is completed within the specified timeframe.

With one of the most recent updates having made balance changes to the stratagems already available in-game, many will be curious to see how powerful these new mines will be.

Although the major order could be completed in less than a week, we still don't know how much time players will have to wait to get access to the new stratagem. We believe this could be added as early as the week of May 20 to 26 with a weekly update.

This major order is the first one released after PlayStation and Sony backed down from the decision to make linking a PSN account to Steam a requirement in order to be able to play the game on PC.

