Helldivers 2 new Major Order wants players to go Terminid hunting

Arrowhead Studios launched a new Helldivers 2 Major Order on March 22. The order tasks players with defending four Terminid-infested planets before the time runs out.

Players will have until March 26 to seize full control of Fori Prime, Estanu, Crimsica, and Hellmire.

Helldivers will have to defend the Civilian Biomass Collection Teams (BCTs), which are currently gathering and processing inert Terminids on the liberated planets previously mentioned.

Major Orders are community-wide objectives that every player needs to take part in to be completed. They're not strictly mandatory, meaning that you can tackle missions on other planets, but it's heavily encouraged that you focus your efforts on the designated worlds, as the rewards for completing them could be massive.

One of the most notorious Major Orders in Helldivers 2 was to liberate an exosuit factory, which happened to be the only one operational in the entire system. Completing the mission saw players gain access to mechs, with the exosuits currently one of the best Stratagems in the game.

However, failure would have delayed the release of the new Stratagem, as the Automatons would have acquired the schematics of the exosuits, setting the stage for future Major Orders and their importance.

While we don't have much information about what rewards await players for completing the current Major Order, it is directly tied to the study of Terminids, which might suggest new Stratagems designed to deal with these pesky bugs.

These types of constant updates are what's setting Helldivers 2 apart from other live-service games and making it a massive commercial success, according to analysts.

