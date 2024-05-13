Helldivers 2 Stratagem tier list (May 2024): Here is the current stratagem meta

Want to know which Stratagems you should be on the lookout for in Helldivers 2? Then this tier list is for you.

Stratagems are powerful ordinances that can sway the tide of battle, ranging from guns to air strikes. In Helldivers 2, players can select up to four Stratagems to take on any given mission and deploy them by inputting a series of button presses.

One recent update implemented some big balance changes and we'll aim to rank each Stratagem now that we are in the first half of May.

Helldivers 2 Stratagem categories

Before we begin with our tier list, you should know that there are four types of Stratagems in Helldivers 2:

Supply Stratagems: Players can equip themselves with defensive drones, utility and supply backpacks, and heavy weaponry for combat

Defensive Stratagems: These grant the player access to both operable and automated turrets and mines

Offensive Stratagems: Enables the player to launch a variety of firebombs and airstrikes, all aimed at engaging the enemy directly

Mission Stratagems: Grants the player the ability to deal with mission-specific problems and aren't as accessible as other forms of Stratagems

Helldivers 2 Stratagem tier list

Now, unto our tier list. First, let's quickly explain what each tier means:

S-Tier: These are the most overpowered Stratagems in the game right now and are must-picks on every loadout

These are the most overpowered Stratagems in the game right now and are must-picks on every loadout A-Tier: These Stratagems are perfectly balanced and go well with virtually any build. Good choices if you don't have access to the best ones

These Stratagems are perfectly balanced and go well with virtually any build. Good choices if you don't have access to the best ones B-Tier: These Stratagems can prove quite useful if you have picked a suitable loadout that compliments them

These Stratagems can prove quite useful if you have picked a suitable loadout that compliments them C-Tier: They can be fun, off-meta Stratagems, but for the most part, they are not the most efficient tools

They can be fun, off-meta Stratagems, but for the most part, they are not the most efficient tools D-Tier: Boring and useless. Avoid at all costs

Now here is our tier list for all stratagems currently available, barring the mission category, which we will update whenever new ones drop:

S-Tier Stratagems

Patriot Exosuit

Shield Generator Pack

Eagle Airstrike

Railgun

EMS Mortar Sentry

Grenade Launcher

Orbital Laser

Expendable Anti-Tank

Mortar Sentry

Eagle 500kg Bomb

LAS-99 Quasar Cannon

A-Tier

EMS Mortar Sentry

Autocannon

Eagle Cluster Bomb

Autocannon Sentry

Guard Dog Rover

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Arc Thrower

Flamethrower

Eagle Airstrike

Shield Generator Pack

Rocket Sentry

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Laser Cannon

B-Tier

Orbital Precision Strike

Stalwart

Jump Pack

Gatling Sentry

Mortar Sentry

Anti-Materiel Rifle

Supply Pack

Heavy Machine Gun

Recoilless Rifle

C-Tier

Orbital Gatling Barrage

Machine Gun Sentry

Shield Generator Relay

Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods

Orbital EMS Strike

Orbital Walking Barrage

Incendiary Mines

Anti-Personnel Minefield

HMG Emplacement

Eagle Strafing Run

Machine Gun

Airburst Rocket Launcher

Spear

Eagle Smoke Strikes

Orbital Airburst Strike

Orbital 380mm HE Barrage

Orbital 120mm HE Barrage

Orbital Gas Strike

D-Tier

Guard Dog

Tesla Tower

Ballistic Shield

Orbital Smoke Strike

Eagle Smoke Strike

We can only hope Arrowhead Studios gives these a buff to make the variety in Stratagems more interesting. For more content, you can check out our Helldivers 2 weapon tier lists.