Helldivers 2 Stratagem tier list (May 2024): Here is the current stratagem meta

Want to know which Stratagems you should be on the lookout for in Helldivers 2? Then this tier list is for you.
Stratagems are powerful ordinances that can sway the tide of battle, ranging from guns to air strikes. In Helldivers 2, players can select up to four Stratagems to take on any given mission and deploy them by inputting a series of button presses.
One recent update implemented some big balance changes and we'll aim to rank each Stratagem now that we are in the first half of May.
Helldivers 2 Stratagem categories
Before we begin with our tier list, you should know that there are four types of Stratagems in Helldivers 2:
- Supply Stratagems: Players can equip themselves with defensive drones, utility and supply backpacks, and heavy weaponry for combat
- Defensive Stratagems: These grant the player access to both operable and automated turrets and mines
- Offensive Stratagems: Enables the player to launch a variety of firebombs and airstrikes, all aimed at engaging the enemy directly
- Mission Stratagems: Grants the player the ability to deal with mission-specific problems and aren't as accessible as other forms of Stratagems
Helldivers 2 Stratagem tier list
Now, unto our tier list. First, let's quickly explain what each tier means:
- S-Tier: These are the most overpowered Stratagems in the game right now and are must-picks on every loadout
- A-Tier: These Stratagems are perfectly balanced and go well with virtually any build. Good choices if you don't have access to the best ones
- B-Tier: These Stratagems can prove quite useful if you have picked a suitable loadout that compliments them
- C-Tier: They can be fun, off-meta Stratagems, but for the most part, they are not the most efficient tools
- D-Tier: Boring and useless. Avoid at all costs
Now here is our tier list for all stratagems currently available, barring the mission category, which we will update whenever new ones drop:
S-Tier Stratagems
- Patriot Exosuit
- Shield Generator Pack
- Eagle Airstrike
- Railgun
- EMS Mortar Sentry
- Grenade Launcher
- Orbital Laser
- Expendable Anti-Tank
- Mortar Sentry
- Eagle 500kg Bomb
- LAS-99 Quasar Cannon
A-Tier
- Autocannon
- Eagle Cluster Bomb
- Autocannon Sentry
- Guard Dog Rover
- Eagle Napalm Airstrike
- Arc Thrower
- Flamethrower
- Rocket Sentry
- Orbital Railcannon Strike
- Laser Cannon
B-Tier
- Orbital Precision Strike
- Stalwart
- Jump Pack
- Gatling Sentry
- Anti-Materiel Rifle
- Supply Pack
- Heavy Machine Gun
- Recoilless Rifle
C-Tier
- Orbital Gatling Barrage
- Machine Gun Sentry
- Shield Generator Relay
- Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods
- Orbital EMS Strike
- Orbital Walking Barrage
- Incendiary Mines
- Anti-Personnel Minefield
- HMG Emplacement
- Eagle Strafing Run
- Machine Gun
- Airburst Rocket Launcher
- Spear
- Eagle Smoke Strikes
- Orbital Airburst Strike
- Orbital 380mm HE Barrage
- Orbital 120mm HE Barrage
- Orbital Gas Strike
D-Tier
- Guard Dog
- Tesla Tower
- Ballistic Shield
- Orbital Smoke Strike
- Eagle Smoke Strike
We can only hope Arrowhead Studios gives these a buff to make the variety in Stratagems more interesting. For more content, you can check out our Helldivers 2 weapon tier lists.