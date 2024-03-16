Helldivers 2 has sold over 8 million copies according to analysts

Helldivers 2's success continues to grow, as TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz estimates the game has sold over 8 million copies.

The news comes from a report in Bloomberg by Jason Schrier. He explains what most fans know at the moment: neither Sony Interactive Entertainment, the publisher, nor Arrowhead Studios, the developers of Helldivers 2, have given official sales information.

Schrier does refer to a prediction by the aforementioned Doug Creutz, an industry analyst who believes Helldivers 2 "has performed well ahead of expectations."

Some metrics fans have utilized to measure Helldivers 2's success are the number of peak concurrent Steam players who hopped on Arrowhead Studios' third-person co-op shooter.

The game hit its historic peak of 458,709 players on February 23, 22 days ago. As of March 16, its 24-hour peak was 363,900 players.

We also know that Helldivers 2 is the most successful PC launch for any PlayStation title, surpassing God of War and the Horizon franchise by a considerable margin and doubling the peak concurrent players record of the next best Sony launch on PC.

The success of Helldivers 2 is unsurprising, given Arrowhead Studios' dedication to providing high-quality content and engaging with the community.

In recent weeks, mechs were added to the game after being leaked. Unlike most live-service games, which dump the new content in an update and give players access straight away, players had to liberate the facility building the Exosuits to obtain it.

Once the community joined forces, mechs were unlocked for everyone. If you haven't added them to your arsenal, we consider the Patriot Exosuit one of the best Stratagems in the game.

It's only a matter of time before SIE and Arrowhead Studios decide to reveal official sales numbers for Helldivers 2, considering it's been a big hit. In the meantime, if you're interested in trying it out but don't have a squad to play, check out how to play Helldivers 2 solo.