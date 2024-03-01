Helldivers 2 is getting vehicles soon according to leaked video

Helldivers 2 fans could be in for a huge gameplay addition as leaked videos showcasing new vehicles being added to the game have surfaced online.

The vehicle leaks come off the back of a previous one showing off mech gameplay in Helldivers 2. The video features gameplay of a sleek, sturdy offroad vehicle. In the clip shared by JayTechTV on X, the vehicle is seen tearing through a Terminid planet, armed with a mounted machine gun and accommodating a gunner on top and four players inside, reminiscent of Halo's iconic Warthog.

This Warthog-inspired vehicle would certainly add a more dynamic gameplay element, letting players traverse intense battlefields faster. The leaked material also hints at an intriguing integration with existing mech suits, allowing players to deploy both - the suits and the vehicles - in tandem for a more powerful assault.

That's not the only thing shown in the videos, as alongside the vehicle leaks, there are glimpses of powerful new weapons. The arsenal expansion includes an electricity shotgun, a teleportation pack for last-minute escapes, an upgraded punisher shotgun firing plasma rounds, an explosive crossbow, a bolt-action rifle with jet-assisted shells, and an enhanced B1 supply pack.

While the leaked videos have ignited excitement in the Helldivers 2 community, like with every unconfirmed bit of news you see on the internet, caution is advised.

Game development is fickle, and a lot of things might not end up making it into the final products, and Helldivers 2 could be no different. Even if Arrowhead Studios confirmed during the mech leaks that they were "ready to go," we still don't know when they will be implemented.

So, at present, it's best to just sit out and enjoy the game for what it currently offers as we await for Arrowhead Studios to update fans on their upcoming plans for the rest of 2024.