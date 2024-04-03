Helldivers 2: All titles and unlock requirements

Titles in Helldivers 2 are a way to brag to your friends about how much democracy you have spread throughout the galaxy. This guide will look at all available titles and how to unlock them.

Patch 01.000.200 has raised the level cap in Helldivers 2 from 50 to 150, giving players all-new ranks to grind towards. Previously, the level cap was locked at 50, and many players had already reached the max level.

Now that the max level has tripled, it will be interesting to see how quickly the player base reaches the new cap. Following the game's launch, players quickly achieved level 50.

Levelling up a rank requires Helldivers 2 players to gain XP through finishing mission objectives, personal orders, and killing enemies. The grind is real, and the race to rank 150 has begun; make the grind a bit easier for yourself by ensuring you have the best weapons equipped for the current meta, and the perfect stratagem loadout locked down.

All Helldivers 2 titles and unlock requirements

Title Unlock Requirement Cadet Reach Rank 1 Space Cadet Reach Rank 5 Sergeant Reach Rank 10 Master Sergeant Reach Rank 15 Chief Reach Rank 20 Space Chief Prime Reach Rank 25 Death Captain Reach Rank 30 Marshal Reach Rank 35 Star Marshal Reach Rank 40 Admiral Reach Rank 45 Skull Admiral Reach Rank 50 Fleet Admiral Reach Rank 60 Admirable Admiral Reach Rank 70 Commander Reach Rank 80 Galactic Commander Reach Rank 90 Hell Commander Reach Rank 100 General Reach Rank 110 5-Star General Reach Rank 120 10-Star General Reach Rank 130 Private Reach Rank 140 Super Private Reach Rank 150

Fleet Admiral is the first new title for those who manage to rank up to level 60; there are eight more titles to obtain before reaching Super Private, which is unlockable by reaching the new level cap of 150.

It will not take long for the Helldivers community to tick off these new ranks; Super Private is the highest obtainable. You will need to reach level 150 to unlock the new max-level title, adding 100 extra levels to the previous top tier: Skull Admiral, given to those who had reached level 50.

The previous rank system, which peaked at 50, awarded titles in five-level increments, starting with Cadet for those at level one. After level 60, titles are unlocked every ten levels.

How to change your title in Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, applying a title is a personal touch to your character, a reflection of your journey, and a way to brag to your teammates. Changing your old title to a newly earned one is a way to inspire others to knuckle down and continue the fight for freedom.

Return to your ship, interact with your Amory, and open the character customization screen. Under the Character tab, select Title. Here, you'll find a list of all unlocked titles, each one a testament to your achievements in the name of Super Earth. Choose the one that resonates with you and hit Equip.

A new patch has expanded the selection of random events that spreaders of democracy might come across while planetside on a mission. Sandstorms and blizzards are two new planetary hazards added to the game, as revealed in the patch notes for this update.

