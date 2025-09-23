GVC Pioneer Series: Mainland China's path to qualify for SI 2026 APAC Closed Qualifier

On September 26, Ubisoft unveiled that Mainland China would have two granted spots to compete in the Six Invitational 2026 APAC Closed Qualifier. This is a huge step forward to make a bigger, well-established Chinese Rainbow Six Siege X esports scene — which would open the doors to massive market opportunities.

Although Mainland China never had a fully dedicated Rainbow Six Siege esports circuit, Wu "Reeps96" Weichen and Patrick "MentalistC" Fan are the country's two main representatives. With plenty of international experience on their backs, the Weibo Gaming duo are the best examples of China's potential.

With Ubisoft's announcement last week, Rainbow Six Siege X esports fans wondered how Chinese teams would be able to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 APAC Closed Qualifier. On September 22, more information about it was unveiled. Here's everything we know about it so far:

GVC Pioneer Series to be Mainland China's path to the Six Invitational 2026

The GVC Pioneer Series is a Rainbow Six Siege X competition that will be held between September and December. It will include eight teams and it will be split into three stages: Kick Off, Stage 1, and Stage 2. Combining these three, the GVC Pioneer Series will have a total prize pool of ¥1,350,000 — which is around USD$190,000.

The Kick Off stage will be played between September 28 and October 10, according to this Bilibili post by R6电竞站. While this Bilibili account isn't verified, Ubisoft's Bilibili account has already reposted one of their posts, which indicates the post can be trusted.

According to the same post, the GVC Pioneer Series matches will be streamed here. The GVC Pioneer Series Kick Off games will be played across three weeks, including:

Week 1: September 28 and September 29

Week 2: October 4 and October 5

Week 3: October 8 to October 10

The teams in the competition will face off in BO1 matches and the point system will be the same one used in other professional Rainbow Six Siege X esports tournaments: three points for regulation wins, two points for overtime wins, one point for overtime defeats, and zero points for regulation defeats.

The prize pool for the competition has also been announced as there will be ¥340,000 up for grabs. This is the equivalent to around USD$48,000. Meanwhile, Stage 1 and Stage 2 will take place between October and November.

However, teams and players aren't only playing for a big prize pool. Each stage (Kick Off, Stage 1, and Stage 2) will award teams with GVC Points. Here's how many points will teams get in every stage:

Kick Off

1st: 80 GVC Series Points

2nd: 65 GVC Series Points

3rd: 55 GVC Series Points

4th: 45 GVC Series Points

5th and 6th: 35 GVC Series Points

7th and 8th: 30 GVC Series Points

Stage 1

1st: 100 GVC Series Points

2nd: 85 GVC Series Points

3rd: 75 GVC Series Points

4th: 65 GVC Series Points

5th and 6th: 55 GVC Series Points

7th and 8th: 50 GVC Series Points

Stage 2

1st: 150 GVC Series Points

2nd: 130 GVC Series Points

3rd: 110 GVC Series Points

4th: 90 GVC Series Points

5th and 6th: 75 GVC Series Points

7th and 8th: 65 GVC Series Points

By the end of the GVC Pioneer Series Stage 2, the two teams with the most GVC Series Points will be chosen to represent Mainland China at the APAC Six Invitational 2026 Closed Qualifier.

What teams will compete in the GVC Series?

The GVC Pioneer Series will have eight teams, including:

Four Angry Man (F4M) : Ka, Darcly, Txonly, Lyda, Reif

: Ka, Darcly, Txonly, Lyda, Reif Titan Esports Club : Eddie, Naka, A1mer, Kina1, ReJo1ce, Ereshkigal

: Eddie, Naka, A1mer, Kina1, ReJo1ce, Ereshkigal TYLOO : XiJiu, Akira, OnJuly, Arcs, ArFeng

: XiJiu, Akira, OnJuly, Arcs, ArFeng Wolves Esports Y : Cn1ne, zxpp, Like, aBEi, DaXian, Kai, Mark

: Cn1ne, zxpp, Like, aBEi, DaXian, Kai, Mark My Queen : Dominic, Hpynot1c, J1ahao, Ky, wantto

: Dominic, Hpynot1c, J1ahao, Ky, wantto All Gamers : bottomLove, SoloMiD, MoonL1ght, Ra3LGuN, YaZ

: bottomLove, SoloMiD, MoonL1ght, Ra3LGuN, YaZ Attacking Soul Esports : M1eux, KIRs, Yoviker, Pau1, Chichoo, CPK

: M1eux, KIRs, Yoviker, Pau1, Chichoo, CPK KINGZERO-eSports: Fiber, trauma, DuncanZera, Future, lian, Mylett

All Gamers is the most notable team on the list, followed by TYLOO and Titan Esports Club. It's also worth mentioning Wolves Esports, who seem to have signed a second Rainbow Six Siege X roster — as their main lineup plays in the Europe and MENA League. The pack signing a Chinese roster makes a lot of sense considering the brand's recent success in Valorant's Chinese scene — the wolves managed to finish in third place at Valorant Masters Toronto — and the sale of VCT Team Capsules.

KINGZERO-eSports is also well known in China's FPS scene due to the organization's long history in the region's CrossFire professional scene. Therefore, while Chinese esports powerhouses like Bilibili Gaming, EDward Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, or JDG won't be in this competition, it's fair to say Chinese brands are willing to give Rainbow Six Siege X a strong shot.

