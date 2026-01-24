Gen.G Esports part ways with Rainbow Six Siege X roster

Gen.G Esports announced the organization's decision to part their ways with the French-speaking roster. Despite some promising results in the Europe and MENA League 2025 the team's year has been full of struggles.

Gen.G Esports joined Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene after picking up ENCE's former roster. The lineup had just won the Malta Cyber Series: VIII and were expected to put up a strong fight in the middle of the standings.

Eventually, Gen.G Esports achieved their first goal: qualifying for the Esports World Cup 2025. The French-speaking roster did so after finishing in fifth place, securing Europe and MENA's last available spot. In Riyadh, the team was quickly knocked out after defeats against G2 Esports and Weibo Gaming.

In the second stage, Gen.G Esports were one win away from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The team had enjoyed of a great spell of results in the group phase as they finished in fourth place with 17 points, the same tally as Team Secret and only five less than G2 Esports and Team Falcons. Unfortunately, a shocking 0-2 defeat against Team BDS saw them dropping to the Lower Bracket, where they got knocked out by G2 Esports.

Later on, in the Regional Finals, Gen.G Esports finished in fifth place as they lost against Virtus.pro. Finally, they were knocked out of the Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA LCQ after defeats against Geekay Esports and Twisted Minds.

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