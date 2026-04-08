G2 Esports vs. Fnatic: the most decaf esports derby in Siege

G2 Esports and Fnatic have a tense, heated rivalry that extends across multiple esports titles, with their storylines in League of Legends and Counter-Strike being the most popular ones.

In Rainbow Six Siege, however, we haven't been as lucky. In fact, since Fnatic joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports ecosystem, a move which took place three months before the samurai acquired PENTA's lineup in July 2018, we have only had eight clashes between the two esports giants. At the time of writing, G2 Esports have won seven times, whilst Fnatic have only been able to win once—a victory that came six years ago at the Six Invitational 2020.

Given the brands' popularity, we could easily be in front of a huge esports duel in Ubisoft's shooter, similar to the one between FaZe Clan and Team Liquid in Brazil. Unfortunately, Fnatic's decisions and results in the server have put the orange team in a much weaker position. Therefore, it's fair to say that G2 Esports and Fnatic's rivalry in Rainbow Six Siege is likely the most decaf one in the current ecosystem.

In Year 11, Fnatic have taken a slightly different approach; and their results have improved minimally. The additions to the team's core have resulted in a decent start to the season, with two victories and only one defeat. If it wasn't because of Virtus.pro's recent improvements, Fnatic could have been the main favorites to clinch the fourth seed in Europe and MENA's Kickoff stage, following G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Team Secret into the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Logically, an upset could be in the making; but based on previous results, it seems unlikely.

Later today, G2 Esports and Fnatic will clash for the ninth time in Rainbow Six Siege's history. Here's what you need to know about the game:

The samurai are expected to keep the streak alive

G2 Esports are the big favourites tonight, especially given the team's start to the season. Although they lost against Virtus.pro in their first match of Year 11, the samurai got back on track after victories against Team Heretics and Shifters.

So far, G2 Esports' newest signing Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu has been the team's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38. He has been closely followed by Year 10's Rookie of the Season Zack "Stompn" Lamb, who currently has a SiegeGG rating of 1.17.

It seems like the Frenchman has been given plenty of freedom in his playstyle, being the team's most aggressive player with an entry balance of 8-5 (+3) and 40 kills in three maps. So far, he's the player that has secured more entries for his team in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff, above his replacement at Team Falcons, Marc "Jume" Steinmann.

Meanwhile, Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli and Jack "Doki" Robertson have also been bright individually, whilst Karl "Alem4o" Zarth has been doing the dirty work, playing support operators and shields.

So far, it feels like G2 Esports pieces click. However, this could be a honeymoon stage, something that actually happened at G2 Esports last year—after the Esports World Cup 2025 their consistency dropped.

Fnatic look more solid than previous years

Although G2 Esports look like the better side, Fnatic's recent incorporations have slightly improved the team. The roster's first defeat against Virtus.pro was followed by wins against Team Heretics and Shifters, which is a very similar record compared to G2's.

Samuel "Wizard" Morgan and Tom "Deapek" Pieksma have been Fnatic's best players with SiegeGG ratings of 1.24 and 1.20, respectively. The team's IGL has been extremely versatile, whilst Wizard and Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik have been the team's most aggressive players. Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez has also adapted his role and Mikael "Hauva" Kortelainen has had an okay start to his professional career.

It feels like Fnatic are on the right track, but, at the same time, it doesn't look like they already have what it takes to make it internationally. Today's clash is a good opportunity to show what they are capable of, as a win in the group stage would see them clinching a Top 3 spot in Group A. It's up to them and beating their esports rivals, G2 Esports. Can they do it and secure a win six years after the final one?