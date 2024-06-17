G2 Esports unveil the signings of Loira and BlaZ

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

G2 Esports unveiled the signings of Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas to complete the team's roster two days before the start of the European Esports World Cup Open Qualifiers. Both players have joined the organization to replace Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli and Jake "Virtue" Grannan, who parted ways with the European powerhouse earlier this month.

The now-former Black Dragons player is the third Brazilian to join G2 Esports as he will work alongside his fellows Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Matheus "Ramalho" Ramalho. Meanwhile, the Frenchman is making a return to Europe's top-flight after competing for Geekay Esports in the MENA League 2024 Stage 1 and the first phase of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

The team's debut will come in June 19 as G2 Esports will compete in Europe's open qualifiers for the Esports World Cup, which will be played in Riyadh from July 31 to August 4. To qualify for the main event, the Berlin-based organization will have to finish among the best eight sides in the open qualifier. Then, they will have to be one of the three best teams in Europe's Closed Qualifier, which will take place from July 5 to July 7.

Despite the signings of Loira and BlaZ, G2 Esports have yet to unveil William "Titan" Davie's replacement. The British coach parted ways with the European powerhouse and has already signed for Team Bliss as the Australians' new head coach.