G2 Esports release new pro kit heading to 2024 season

G2 Esports have surprised their fans with the launch of their new professional kit, which they will use in competitions played during the 2024 season. Although the kit was unveiled this week, fans can already pre-order it now for 85 euros.

The current Six Invitational 2023 champions will wear the team's new professional kit in São Paulo next month. Despite playing in Brazil, the European roster is one of the favorites to take the sledgehammer home.

Read more: Six Invitational 2024 Global Standings: Rules, Structure, and SI Points

In 2023, G2 Esports launched a kit for every esports section in the organization. While the kits were similar, each esport discipline had its unique color, with League of Legends having sparkles of golden while Rainbow Six Siege had sparkles of green.

As we approach the start of a new year of esport competitions, other esports organizations have already updated their look. This is also Fnatic's case.

While Fnatic's name is still in the Rainbow Six Siege scene, the organization has recently left the Japanese region. Instead, the team is looking at its options heading to Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9.