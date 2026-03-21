G2 Esports announce Shaiiko signing

G2 Esports have revealed the signing of Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu. The announcement has taken place one day after the samurai unveiled the signing of Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli.

On February 23, 2026, SiegeGG reported that Shaiiko had been benched as Team Falcons were listening to offers for the Frenchman. We also reported that he would be replaced by Marc "jume" Steinmann, a move that has also been confirmed today. Meanwhile, Benjamaster's departure from Spacestation was a consequence of the astronauts' decision to part ways with the entirety of their Rainbow Six Siege lineup.

The arrival of Shaiiko to G2 Esports will go down the history books as one of the biggest signings in Rainbow Six Siege's esports history. The Frenchman is the highest-earning player in the game, as he has earned approximately USD$980,000 according to Liquipedia. He's close to become the first Rainbow Six Siege millionare in terms of prize pool money.

Alongside Team BDS and Team Falcons, Shaiiko won two Gamers8 editions, the Esports World Cup 2024, and the Six Jönköping Major. He also reached the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. More recently, Shaiiko helped Team Falcons to finish in third place at the Six Invitational 2026. The Frenchman had been the team's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.08.

The arrivals of Shaiiko and Benjamaster also make G2 Esports the most popular team in the scene, as the roster already included Zack "Stompn" Lamb. If that wasn't enough, the team also includes the Six Invitational 2023 champions Jack "Doki" Robertson and Karl "Alem4o" Zarth. Individually, G2 Esports' lineup for the BLAST R6 2026-2027 season may be the most stacked in Rainbow Six Siege's esports history.