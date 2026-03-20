G2 Esports announce Benjamaster return

G2 Esports have unveiled the return of Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli. This will be the Dane's second spell for the samurai after his first stay in the team, which went from January 2023 to June 2024.

Coming from Heroic, Benjamaster and G2 Esports won the Six Invitational 2023 in what was the organization's second hammer. The Dane was also the MVP of the tournament as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.19 in 30 maps played. He also produced a K-D of 323-236 (+87) which was the best in the competition's history until then.

At G2 Esports, Benjamaster also reached the semifinals of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and the quarterfinals of he BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, as well as a fourth-place finish at the Six Invitational 2024. His last appearance for G2 Esports came in May 2024, when the samurai lost to FEARX at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

Shortly after G2 Esports' elimination in Manchester, Benjamaster signed for Spacestation. Under the Americans, the Dane featured in two Esports World Cup editions, qualified for the last two Six Invitationals played to date, as well as the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Logically, due to Spacestation's Partner status in the R6 Share Program, the 22-year-old also took part in RE:L0:AD.

G2 Esports' has yet to unveil another player, as Benjamaster is one of the two players that will replace Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas.