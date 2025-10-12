FURIA qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich

FURIA have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a one-sided 2-0 victory over w7m esports. The RE:L0:AD champions didn't have much problems to take down the Bulls, especially after claiming a 7-5 win on w7m esports' map pick, Chalet. Following their initial map win, the Black Panthers ran over their opponents with a 7-1 victory on Bank.

FURIA is the first team from the South America League 2025 to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich; however, they aren't the first Brazilian side to do so as earlier this week Dplus clinched a spot through the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifiers.

With today's victory, FURIA Esports currently own 400 SI Points and are in a good place on the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings. The Black Panthers still have many ways to gather even more points, so expect them to strengthen their position on the standings in the upcoming weeks.

So far, it's been a great season for FURIA as the team's RE:L0:AD championship was followed by a first-place finish at the South America League 2025 Stage 1 and a third-place finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. All in all, FURIA has earned around USD$410,000 in prize pool money in Rainbow Six Siege X tournaments — the highest only behind Team Secret.

Next month, FURIA's players will have the chance to win what would be their third BLAST R6 Major after winning the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta for w7m esports in Year 8. By doing so, they wouldn't only become the first roster to have three Majors under their belt, but would also clinch a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2026.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X