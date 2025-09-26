Former FaZe Clan and Team Liquid player gohaN returns to competitive Siege after joining Weibo Gaming's staff team

Guilherme "gohaN" Alf has returned to Rainbow Six Siege X's competitive scene almost six years after his last professional match. The Brazilian has joined Weibo Gaming's staff team according to assistant coach Patrick "MentalistC" Fan's posts on his personal X account.

The Brazilian player left the scene as one of the region's most popular players after having played for FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. He made it internationally various times, as he played in three editions of the Six Invitational, competed in the Six Paris Major, and also featured in three Pro League Finals.

Despite being know for his talent in the server, gohaN was also seen as a highly-controversial player. In March 2019, the Brazilian was kicked out of Team Liquid after an administrative decision. After a six-month hiatus, the Brazilian joined Ninjas in Pyjamas, but was benched one month after his arrival.

According to MentalistC, Weibo Gaming added gohaN after the team's defeats against Elevate and FURY.

On the very same day the Asian lineup lost against the Thai squad, Taylor "Terdsta" Cheng posted an announcement on his personal X account indicating that Weibo Gaming were looking for an analyst or strategic coach.

This means that Weibo Gaming are yet to lose a match since the addition of the Brazilian.

Only four days ago, Terdsta had teased a Brazilian joined Weibo Gaming with an enigmatic post on his personal X account. Now, we know gohaN was the team's addition.

Earlier today, Weibo Gaming qualified for the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier after their 2-1 win against Elevate. This result has granted the team at least 150 SI Points, meaning they have already collected 450 SI Points this season.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.