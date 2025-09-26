Weibo Gaming qualify for APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier after win against Elevate

Weibo Gaming have qualified for the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier after their 2-1 win against the Brazilian lineup of Elevate.

The Asian roster has become the third team to lock a spot in the regional qualifier after CAG Osaka and Dplus. The APAC North sides clinched their spots after their wins against PSG Talon and BNK FEARX, respectively.

Weibo Gaming were the first ones to strike as the Asian mix secured a 7-4 win on Elevate's map pick, Border. However, the Brazilians pushed the series to the third map after a 7-4 win on Lair. Finally, Weibo Gaming ended up taking down the Brazilian roster after the third 7-4 win of the day.

This result somehow comes as a surprise as Elevate had dominated the standings since the signings of Enzo "Rappz" Aziz and Pablo "resetz" Oliveira. After having played for top sides like MIBR or Team Liquid, the Brazilians added a tone of experience to a squad that initially included four young prospects and the Six Invitational 2021 champion Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal. Now, the Brazilians actually have a better balance of experience and talent, which clearly had a positive impact on their performance.

Regardless of what happened in previous stages of the competition, after all, Weibo Gaming has been the first squad to lock an APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier spot. Elevate will have a second shot at doing so tomorrow as they will play in the Lower Bracket Final against the winner of the clash between ArrivalSeven and Daystar.

