Forceful joins Astralis as trial analyst

Image: Henry Danisch, Astralis NA

Ahead of the Berlin Major's start in six day's time, Astralis have announced that Tanner "Forceful" McHattie will be working as the team's analyst in a trial capacity.

Forceful previously worked as an analyst on the Tempo Storm roster as he helped them secure promotion to the ESL Pro League for Season 11. He also worked as a coach for Mirage during the 2020 Canadian Division season where they won both Stages 1 and 2.

Following this in 2021, he won Stage 1's NA Challenger League tournament as APE's coach. The APE lineup during this stage included both current Astralis player Roman "Forrest" Breaux and coach Seth "Callout" Mik. He stayed on this roster as it moved to the Wichita Wolves organization finishing in 11-13th and 5-6th place during the following two stages.

He now will reunite with Callout and Forrest on Astralis ahead of the Six Berlin Major. Here, Astralis come in as North America's top seed and arguably the tournament's favourites.

Astralis' first game will be against Elevate on Monday, Aug. 15. For more information, read up on everything you need to know about the event.