Fnatic sign CroqSon

Fnatic have announced the signing of Antonio "CroqSon" Velázquez. The 21-year-old was recently released by Gaimin Gladiators after the team didn't meet the expectations following a third-stage finish in the Oceania League 2025 Stage 1.

Before competing in Oceania's top flight, the Spanish player had been part of WYLDE's squad in the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 where he helped the talented lineup to finish in fifth place with 13 points, collecting some surprising victories against Team Secret, Virtus.pro, and G2 Esports, as well as pushing Team BDS to maximum overtime.

With the arrival of CroqSon to Fnatic's lineup, it's fair to say the orange roster includes two of the most aggressive players in the league in Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi and CroqSon himself. While the fire power is definitely there, Fnatic will have to show that the team isn't just pure, raw talent — coordination and team chemistry must be there to climb up the standings and qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Here's what Fnatic had to say about CroqSon's signing:

The Spanish player will make his debut under Fnatic in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2. The competition will kick off on September 8, six days after the release of Operation High Stakes.

