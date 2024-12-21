Fnatic qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier after victory over ENCE

Fnatic have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier after the team's 7-4 victory over ENCE in the second Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Open Qualifier.

The orange roster's victory also means the French-majority squad has been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 qualifying race as this is the team's second consecutive open qualifier semifinal defeat. In their first attempt, the players lost to the eventual R6 South Breach 2024 champions Ex-ITBA.

Just like ENCE, Fnatic failed to qualify for the tournament in the team's first attempt after a maximum overtime defeat against the organization-less roster Asparaguus, which includes the two former Europe League players Peter "Pacbull" Bull and Lucas "Hungry" Reich. However, the orange roster's victory today means they will be in their region's closed qualifier.

So far, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and the former Into The Breach roster are the only Europe League 2024 squads to have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier. While ENCE and WYLDE's lineups have already been knocked out, Wolves Esports' future will be decided tomorrow as they will play against the R6 South Breach 2024 grand finalists MACKO Esports.

