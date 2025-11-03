Five teams to follow closely at the BLAST R6 Major Munich

Sixteen teams will compete between November 8 and November 16 at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. With a prize pool of USD$750,000, SI Points on the line, and a Six Invitational 2026 spot for the champion, the stakes are really high.

Logically, not all teams are favorites to win in Munich this month. Therefore, we have put together the five teams we think viewers should follow closely during the length of the competition. The list includes potential champions as well as teams that could produce an upset.

So, here are the five teams we think fans should follow closely at the BLAST R6 Major Munich!

FURIA

Back-to-back BLAST R6 Major, Six Invitational, and RE:L0:AD champions FURIA have proven multiple times they are one of the best lineups in the game. They have aura, that energy that only true champions have. Even though they have already won it all, they want more, as the team's IGL Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia explained in our pre-BLAST R6 Major Munich interview with the Brazilian.

After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, FURIA have produced three deep international runs as they finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, as well as a first-place finish at RE:L0:AD. Moreover, for the first time in the lineup's history, the players won a Brazilian stage; not just that, they won back-to-back splits. Currently at the top of the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings, the team's recent form has been phenomenal and certainly are one of the favorites to win in Germany this month.

M80

Including four of the five players that won the BLAST R6 Major Manchester under Beastcoast, M80 head to Munich as North America's first seed. This stage alone, the North American lineup has won 13 of 14 matches played, with their only defeat being a 1-2 loss against Spacestation in their first playoff match of the split. Other than the two maps lost against the astronauts, they only lost a map against Shopify Rebellion.

M80 have been extremely consistent, and that includes their players. No player has clearly stood out among the rest, meaning the team doesn't really rely on the performance of a single individual. This cohesion and consistency are crucial to perform well at a BLAST R6 Major. Furthermore, M80 have proven to be a solid side when it comes to BO1 series, and that's also extremely important to have in the tournament's Swiss Stage.

CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka may not be favorites to win the BLAST R6 Major Munich but viewers should closely follow their performances in Munich. After the departure of Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa and the decision to replace the Japanese with the Cyclops' coach Taichi "DD" Shintani, many though the team's season was already over. That couldn't be further from the truth.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Munich CAG Osaka Preview

Unexpectedly, the Japanese did really well in APAC North and ended up qualifying for the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifiers and the BLAST R6 APAC Regional Finals 2025. Eventually, the Cyclops qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich as the region's first seed; meaning they will make a return to international heights this week, six months after their RE:L0:AD grand final appearance.

The Japanese have never qualified for the playoffs of a BLAST R6 Major. However, after their recent performances, it's fair to say the Japanese are on the right track to finally beat the curse in Munich.

Team Falcons

Team Falcons' roster reached the last two BLAST R6 Major grand finals but could win none as they lost against Beastcoast and w7m esports in Manchester and Montreal, respectively.

The European lineup underperformed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, after back-to-back defeats against Team Secret and Spacestation. In Munich, after winning the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2, the French-majority roster will have the chance to not just lift the BLAST R6 Major Munich trophy but also to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

Team Secret

The Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions Team Secret finished in second place in the Europe and MENA League Stage 2. However, their unbeaten run in Riyadh is still present in everyone's minds. The European lineup will have the chance in Munich to write another chapter in the history of the game in Munich.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.