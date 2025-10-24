CAG Osaka - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: First chance for the Cyclops to prove RE:L0:AD wasn't a mirage

In May 2025, CAG Osaka became the first APAC team to reach an international grand final of Rainbow Six Siege X as they claimed a second-place finish in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD.

While the region is still clearly behind the European, North American, and South American powerhouses, the Japanese's performance in Brazil was the deepest international run by an APAC team in Rainbow Six Siege since DWG KIA reached the semifinals of the Six Sweden Major, four years ago.

Regardless of the overall opinion around RE:L0:AD's format, CAG Osaka's run was more than simple entertainment for those who love a good Cinderella story – or those who enjoy cagging. You know who you are. Their performance goes beyond that. CAG Osaka's run in Brazil filled with pride and hope the whole APAC community. The Cyclops' had knocked on the big three's door for the first time ever, putting APAC back on the radar. Siege's punching bag had been one match away from actually punching back.

Following RE:L0:AD and with their Six Invitational 2025 Top 12 finish still in the minds of many, CAG Osaka's progression through 2025 was certainly going to be followed by the international eyes, who were actually wondering about the Japanese's potential. Had the titan finally been awaken?

Unfortunately for the Cyclops, their season was shattered after Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa's arrest. After six years in the team, the Japanese left after being arrested alongside six other men for allegedly confining a person for three months. This happened two days before CAG Osaka's Lower Bracket Quarterfinals clash in the APAC North League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs against PSG Talon. Eventually, the Japanese team decided to withdraw from the bracket – meaning they would finish in sixth place and, ultimately, finish with 0 SI Points.

Surprisingly enough, the Japanese decided to fill BlackRay's position by moving the team's head coach Taichi "DD" Shintani to the roster. This wasn't as crazy as it may seem, as DD had been a player before joining the Cyclops as their coach. In fact, he had also competed at an international level, as he represented Varrel at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

In short terms, CAG Osaka's second stage restored the team's chances of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026. First, the Japanese topped the group phase standings and narrowly sneaked in the BLAST R6 APAC Regional Finals 2025. Then, the Cyclops ended up securing 150 SI Points thanks to their second-place finish in the APAC North League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs. Finally, after an unbeaten run in Melbourne, Australia, the Japanese secured APAC's first seed at the BLAST R6 Major Munich 2025.

Competition results

Since Rainbow Six Siege X landed in the game's esports scene, CAG Osaka have competed in three different competitions, including RE:L0:AD, the APAC North League 2025, and the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier:

RE:L0:AD : 2nd

: 2nd APAC North League 2025 Stage 1 : 6th

: 6th APAC North Leaegue 2025 Stage 2 : 2nd

: 2nd APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier: 1st

These results currently place CAG Osaka in joint-14th place on the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings with 200 SI Points: 150 SI Points from Stage 2 and an extra 50 for having qualified for Munich.

Player stats

CAG Osaka have played a total of 15 matches across the APAC North League 2025 Stage 2 and the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifiers. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.22, Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi has been the team's best player. He has been absurdly brilliant in the entry department with an entry balance of 56-30 (+26).

It's also worth mentioning DD's job as a support for the team. The team's coach has fit perfectly well in the team in his new role and, although he does not often steal the show, he's one of the reasons why his teammates have been allowed to play so comfortably since the start of Stage 2. His 21 plants are an example of his contributions to the team.

Finally, it's also interesting to mention that CAG Osaka have produced 22 clutches in the last 15 matches, showing they can turn around even the toughest rounds.

Match results

CAG Osaka have played 31 matches since the start of RE:L0:AD. Their record between then and now includes 20 wins and 11 defeats.

As they missed out on the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, CAG Osaka's last international appearance was at RE:L0:AD's grand final. Their run in Rio de Janeiro included BO1 victories against Elevate and Team Liquid as well as BO3 wins against BNK FEARX and Wildcard. They only lost to BNK FEARX, Team BDS, and FURIA.

Since the start of the BLAST R6 2025 season, CAG Osaka have only lost eight regional games, five of these coming against Dplus and BNK FEARX. Their other defeats were against ENTER FORCE.36, PSG Talon, and SCARZ.

All in all, this means that CAG Osaka's win rate since June 2025 is 66,6%. Their win rate falls to 64,5% when including their RE:L0:AD performances.

Maps played

Since May 10, 2025, CAG Osaka have played 47 maps. Here's a breakdown of their most played maps, as well as their win rate in each one of them:

Border : 6 (5-1, 83%)

: 6 (5-1, 83%) Clubhouse : 7 (5-2, 71%)

: 7 (5-2, 71%) Consulate : 3 (2-1, 66,6%)

: 3 (2-1, 66,6%) Lair : 5 (3-2, 60%)

: 5 (3-2, 60%) Nighthaven Labs : 5 (3-2, 60%)

: 5 (3-2, 60%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 8 (4-4, 50%)

: 8 (4-4, 50%) Chalet : 6 (3-3, 50%)

: 6 (3-3, 50%) Bank : 4 (1-3, 25%)

: 4 (1-3, 25%) Skyscraper: 1 (0-1, 0%)

Based on this information, Border and Clubhouse clearly are the Japanese's strongest maps, followed by Chalet, Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate. Meanwhile, 11 of the team's 19 map defeats since May 10, 2025, have been on Kafe Dostoyevsky, Chalet, Bank, and Skyscraper, which arguably are the team's worst maps.

Maps banned

Logically, this is seen in their map bans. CAG Osaka's most banned maps are Skyscraper and Bank with a total of 20 bans each.

Despite CAG Osaka's recent success on Consulate and although they historically haven't been afraid to play it every now and then, the Japanese have been banning it quite a lot this season. In fact, it's their third-most banned map since May 10, 2025, with 15 bans.

Lair, Nighthaven Labs, Chalet, and Clubhouse follow with 13, 12, 11, and 10 bans each. Finally, Kafe Dostoyevsky and Border complete the list with 5 bans each.

Operators banned

Throughout the BLAST R6 2025 season, CAG Osaka's most banned operators are Montagne on attack and Mira on defense, with 29 and 19 times, respectively. Here's a complete look at their operator bans since the start of the current campaign:

Attack

Montagne : 29

: 29 Blitz : 16

: 16 Blackbeard : 12

: 12 Ying : 9

: 9 Dokkaebi : 7

: 7 Capitao : 4

: 4 Maverick : 3

: 3 Deimos : 3

: 3 Brava : 2

: 2 Thermite : 2

: 2 Twitch : 2

: 2 Grim : 2

: 2 Glaz : 2

: 2 Hibana : 1

: 1 Sens : 1

: 1 Thatcher : 1

: 1 Ace: 1

Defense

Mira : 19

: 19 Clash : 18

: 18 Kaid : 16

: 16 Azami : 10

: 10 Bandit : 9

: 9 Castle : 8

: 8 Smoke : 5

: 5 Mute : 4

: 4 Valkyrie : 4

: 4 Fenrir: 2

Echo: 2

Maestro: 1

CAG Osaka's bans have mainly focused on getting rid of shield operators, including Montagne, Blitz, and Blackbeard on attack, as well as Clash on defense. It's also worth mentioning Mira's ban, which is their most banned operator on defense. Nothing that has never seen before.

CAG Osaka's run in the BLAST R6 Major Munich will kick off on November 8 when they face off against FaZe Clan. The Japanese and the Brazilians have met thrice before and the outcome has never been positive for the Asian lineup.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.