FaZe Up unveil Rainbow Six Siege roster to compete in Brazil's Tier 2

Exactly one day after FaZe Clan unveiled their academy program FaZe Up, the American esports powerhouse has revealed its roster to compete in Rainbow Six Siege's Brazilian Tier 2 scene. The team includes a bunch of Brazilian prospects, with the most experienced players being Jonathas "Low" Pinto and Vinicius "Lendao" Siqueira.

FaZe Up's coach will be Lucas "RuleS" Pérez, who has plenty of experience in LATAM's circuit. He was Malvinas Gaming's head coach before joining Vasco eSports. After a year in the Brazilian football club, RuleS joined w7m esports as the head coach of the team's women's roster. Finally, he had some brief stays in SuperNova Team and Elevate Academy.

FaZe Up is expected to compete in Brazil's Tier 2 competitions including Liga START and the path to the Challenger Series 2027. Overall, this season, teams who take part in Brazil's Tier 2 ecosystem will have the chance to get a share of a combined prize pool of around USD$80k.

Seeing FaZe Clan unveil Rainbow Six Siege as the first title part of their FaZe Up project makes a lot of sense, especially after becoming world champions twice. In fact, the red-and-black roster has reached the last three Six Invitational grand finals, winning the last two in Boston and Paris.