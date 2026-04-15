FaZe Clan unveil new academy program called FaZe Up Next

FaZe Clan have unveiled the creation of an academy program called FaZe Up Next. At the time of writing, no new titles have been revealed yet. FaZe Clan are currently active in Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, PUBG Mobile, and Smash.

While very limited information has been released so far about FaZe Up Next, based on the organization's caliber, FaZe Clans fans expect academy lineups in at least Rainbow Six Siege and Counter-Strike.

FaZe Clan were recently crowned two-time world champions in Rainbow Six Siege after winning the Six Invitational in back-to-back editions. First, the Brazilians did it in Boston, Massachussets, United States, one year after losing the Six Invitational 2024 grand final in Sao Paulo, Brazil. One year after lifting the hammer for the first time, they lifted it a second time in Paris, France, at the Six Invitational 2026.

It's also worth mentioning Brazil's Tier 2 in Rainbow Six Siege is in a solid position, including competitions like Liga START, Rei dos Mapas, and more, with the current circuit including almost USD$80,000 only combining the Challenger Series ecosystem and the previously mentioned Liga START.

Therefore, considering FaZe Clan's importance in Rainbow Six Siege as well as the fact that there's a solid Tier 2 ecosystem in the game, it feels like all of the ingredients are in place to have a FaZe Clan academy lineup in Siege sooner than later.

Meanwhile, academy lineups are already popular in Counter-Strike, with other esports powerhouses like G2 Esports, Heroic, Natus Vincere, or Ninjas in Pyjamas already having their own. Given FaZe Clan's popularity in VALVE's shooter, it would be strange if the red and black esports organization didn't assemble one following the creation of FaZe Up Next.